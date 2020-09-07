Fire rips through two multi-family homes leaving 20 residents displaced

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of families are displaced after a three-alarm fire ripped through two multi-family homes in south St. Louis Monday.

Fox 2 is told at least 20 people are displaced after the flames ravaged through the 2-story four-family flat buildings on Oregon Avenue at Arsenal Street around 1:30 a.m.

The buildings suffered extensive damage, especially the roof of the building. The Red Cross was on scene to assists with the displaced tenants.

No injuries were reported and the fire in now under investigation.