CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An early morning mobile home fire in Caseyville, Illinois caused heavy damage.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, neighbors living along South Seventh Street said they heard loud explosions and then saw flames in the garage area of one home. Neighbors also say the homeowners were in the process of renovating the home. The fire spread quickly to that home and then spread to three others nearby.

Everyone escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

