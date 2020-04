CAHOKIA, Ill. – Firefighters battled an intense fire overnight in Cahokia.

The fire started in a vacant house, just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Delano Drive. Fire crews were able to keep the flames and burning embers from spreading to homes nearby.

No injuries where reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

House Fire in the metro East details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/iswbRkkpDq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 24, 2020