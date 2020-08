FERGUSON, Mo. – Heavy smoke was pouring out of the roof at the Northwinds Apartment when firefighters arrived at the complex in the 9000 block of Glen Owen.

They immediately called in a second alarm and brought in extra people and equipment to help put out the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. It appears to be a lot of damage. We are told that this particular apartment was vacant at the time of the fire.

Bomb and arson investigators have been called to the scene.