BELLEVILLE, Mo. – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire in the city that rekindled Thursday morning.

Belleville firefighters were called to a home on South First Street Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. after reports of a fire.

They were able to get the homeowner out safely and put out the small blaze. Then around 1:30 a.m firefighters were called back for a larger fire that quickly spread.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Overnight house fire in Belleville details on Fox2 News in the morning. pic.twitter.com/WFp6RDQ8EF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 11, 2020