Firefighters called to a north St. Louis building fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Firefighters are in the 4100 block of Natural Bridge for a house fire. The two-story brick building was occupied and there is a report of a person trapped in the building. First responders are looking for more people.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene. Firefighters appear to have the situation under control. The fire is out.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire. This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.