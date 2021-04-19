Firefighters drive kids at school after COVID delays trip

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Last week a St. Louis County kid got to take a trip to school in a firetruck. Firefighters with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District say that the trip was delayed in 2019 because of COVID. The child’s parents won the trip then. On Thursday, April 15 2021 the ride became a reality.
The child, his mother, and his brother got a private tour of the fire truck. They picked him up at home. He even got to spray some water from the hose.
McKelvey Elementary arranged for his classmates to welcome the firefighters to school in the big red truck.
“We want to thank McKelvey Elementary for allowing this little interruption to the class morning routine. We think Cole and his family enjoyed the ride (the smiles and laughs kind of gave that away),” writes the Maryland Heights Fire Protection Districton Facebook.