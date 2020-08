ALORTON, Ill. – The Fire Marshall is investigating an early morning house fire in Alorton, Illinois .

The fire started just after 1:00 a.m. in the kitchen of this home on McCasland Avenue at South 48th Street. The flames spread to the ceiling.

Fire crews said working smoke detectors woke the home owner who escaped safely.

Overnight House Fire 4800 block McCasland Ave Alorton Illinois everyone made it out safe.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/xtoqMH1icj — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 19, 2020