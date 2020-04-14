Two vacant houses destroyed by ‘suspicious’ fire Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. - Two vacant houses were burned in Washington Park early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a vacant home on N. 53rd Street at Hill Avenue and quickly spread to the house next door around midnight.

Firefighters on the scene said no one was hurt. While no one was inside, neighbors say contractors had been making repairs to the house.

Firefighters from State Park Volunteer Fire Department and French Village Fire Department assisted with the fire.

Authorities haven't said what started the fire. They think this fire is suspicious because the utilities were not working.