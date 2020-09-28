Crews battle smoke and flames shooting from north St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are at a home in north St. Louis County .

The fire was reported just before 5:00 a.m. on Manola and Natural Bridge. Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a fully involved fire that appeared to have started on the second floor of the home.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming through the roof of the house while crews continued to battle the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 5:30 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene throughout the morning.

No injuries were reported.

