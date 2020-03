Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A woman died in a house fire in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.

Firefighters Department responded to the 10400 block of Castle Drive around 3:00 a.m.Initial reports said a person was trapped in the fire.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital where she died. The police department said its bomb and arson unit was requested to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.