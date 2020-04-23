Firefighters respond to two-day dumpster fire binge in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A two-day arson binge has stress mounting for firefighters in south St. Louis.

The coronavirus pandemic had already multiplied firefighters’ work-loads, now close to 50 dumpsters torched the past two days, all in the same section of the city, roughly bounded by Christy, Eichelberger, Grand, and Chippewa.

“They’re lighting up 2,3,4,5, at a time,” said Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. “It’s a big concern of ours, all of these dumpsters in an alley, close to someone’s garage. There’s always a chance these fires are going to jump into the garage and become a little bigger than we want them to become.”

Firefighters responded to seven fire scenes within ten minutes early Thursday morning, after seventeen calls Wednesday. The workload for firefighters is already high, not so much in the number of calls but in the amount of disinfecting required with every call: the gear, the vehicles, and the firefighters themselves.

“It’s become a more methodical-type day; cleaning all of the houses, cleaning all of the trucks, making sure all of your PPE is ready to go,” Jenkerson said. “It’s just a whole lot more work, every day and that’s a 24 our day. (the arsons have) gotten on some of the nerves of some of the firefighters. We’re working hard. Medics are working hard. When they can get an extra hour of rest it really helps. Something like this, which is totally stupid and uncalled for, causes us some issues.”

St. Louis police have joined the investigation. They have solid leads and hope to zero-in on a suspect or suspects very soon.

If you have any information, call the St. Louis Police Department.