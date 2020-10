ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire near Old North St. Louis Friday afternoon.

According to the department’s Twitter, fire crews arrived at a fire in a vacant two-story brick building at the 1500 block of St. Louis Ave.

The fire department says the building is attached to a one-story brick warehouse.

Crews used three fire trucks to get the fire under control.

At this moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.