EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A large brush fire at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville kept local firefighters busy Friday morning.

Edwardsville and Mitchell fire departments were called out to Stadium Drive at Whiteside Road near the athletic fields. just after 3:00 a.m.

No buildings or people were endangered.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Early morning Brush Fire on the campus of S I U E no one hurt the fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/LczRYXajMy — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 6, 2020

