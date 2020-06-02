Fires set, businesses looted, and homicide as violent night rocks St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Many scenes around the city are both tragic and upsetting. The chaos in St. Louis followed continued protests Monday in St. Louis

A murder was discovered at Lees Pawn and Jewelry on Dr. Marti Luther Ling near Sarah in North City. Police got the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man shot and killed just outside the store. Authorities do tell us that in addition to the murder the store was also looted.

Then just a short time after at Dr. Martin Luther King and North Spring near Cass a Family Dollar store went up in flames. St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Captain Garon Mosby tells Fox 2 crews actually discovered the family dollar on fire around 3:15 a.m. as they were returning from another building fire at a market on North Grand. Gunshots could be heard in the area as firefighters were trying to put out the fire at the Family Dollar, Mosby said.

According to authorities are concerned that some of those involved in the unrest locally are coordinating the vandalism and destruction and are not a part of the peaceful protests that have been organized in our area.