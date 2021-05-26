Firework shortage expected after pandemic blew up supply chain

ST. LOUIS– You may have a hard time getting fireworks for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. Supplies in fireworks warehouses are very low, mainly because sales were at an all-time high during the pandeimc.
There’s also been shipping issues and production costs in Asia have skyrocketed.
If you are buying fireworks this year expect to pay up to 30% more.
A Kansas City area firework stand owner said people who wait until July 2 might be pretty disappointed when they walk into the store.
The expected shortage means some of those fireworks stands we are used to seeing every year not even open.