Firework stand managers nervous for summer season amidst Fourth of July celebration cancellations

ST. CHARLES, MO - The spread of COVID-19 has people wondering if we will have a normal summer this year. Both Fair Saint Louis in the city and America’s Birthday Parade in St. Charles Independence Day celebrations were canceled at the beginning of April.

The Chairman of Fair Saint Louis, David Estes, released a statement saying, in part, “While we are saddened to cancel two of our regions most popular and free Fourth of July celebrations, the safety of the community is of up most importance to us. Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge.”

The holiday is still a couple months away, but as now, the decision to cancel still stands. No one really knows what will happen from now until then, but firework stand employees, like Firework City manager Josh Galati, are starting to think about the impact this decision will have on their business.

“I think a lot of them are tad bit worried. I think that they, kind of like me, worry about how it’s going to look and what are the sales going to be like? Are people going to come out? Can they come out? Can they afford to come out? If they can come out what is the city going to allow them to do?, ” said Josh Galati.

Galati had second thoughts about running a stand this year but decided last minute to push through.

“If we have restrictions in place and all of these events are cancelled, come out and support your local firework stands. A lot of these tents are ran by a lot of teachers around,” said Galati.

“Support them and come out and get some fireworks even where it's just down to for you and your family members. Come out and get your mind off of it.”

Galati says time will be the determining factor on what will happen for firework stands this season.