Fireworks display to mark Independence Day in St. Charles after Riverfest canceled for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – You will be able to celebrate Independence Day on the banks of the Missouri River in St. Charles this year with a fireworks display. The city says that although Riverfest is canceled because of COVID-19, the fireworks are not. The show starts at 9:20 pm on the 4th of July.

The city is asking people to practice social distancing when viewing the fireworks. Masks are encouraged.

Riverside Drive will be closed from Boone’s Lick Road to Jefferson between the hours of Saturday 6:00 pm until Sunday at 12:00 am. Please plan additional time for traffic and parking in the area.

