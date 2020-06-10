First Illinois mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Il. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has found the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020.

A news release from the state of Illinois said the Des Plaines Valley Mosquito Abatement District collected a group of mosquitoes positive for West Nile on May 31. The release said North Shore Mosquito Abatement District also collected a West Nile positive group of mosquitoes on June 5. They said, no human cases of West Nile virus has been recorded so far this year.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

According to the release, Illinois monitors West Nile virus by conducting laboratory tests on mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds. They also test sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. They ask people who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird to contact their local health department who will then determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

IDPH reported 28 human cases in 2019 including one death, although the release said human cases are often underreported.