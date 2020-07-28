First Busch Stadium graduation ceremony for 2020 St. Louis Public School students canceled

The St. Louis Cardinals bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an empty Busch Stadium on opening day in St. Louis on Friday, July 24, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The ceremony to celebrate the 2020 St. Louis Public School graduating class that was planned for Thursday at Busch Stadium is canceled. The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and new restrictions were cited as reasons the event cannot go on. The City of St. Louis Department of Health canceled the event.

“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” writes SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin R. Adams. “Our graduates have been so resilient during the pandemic and were forced to give up other end-of-the-year milestones like prom. We really wanted to give them a special ceremony worthy of their achievements.”

The student’s families were notified that the event was canceled this morning.