First charter school in St. Louis County history approved

ST. LOUIS – The first charter school in St. Louis County is set to open next fall, but not everyone in the area is happy about it.

FOX 2’s partners at the Post-Dispatch said state education leaders reluctantly gave approval for the school in Normandy Thursday night.

The school will be led by Executive Director Kimberley Townsend and allow 125 students in kindergarten through second grade. The Post-Dispatch reports the school plans to grow to 450 students through eighth grade. A site has not yet been chosen for the school.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the lone symbolic ‘no vote’ was cast by Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge, who said the school is “a legal license to trample on the educational sovereignty of the black community.”

Charter schools operate under independent boards but receive public funding. State law says charter schools can open in St. Louis, Kansas City and other districts that continuously fail to meet accreditation standards.

The Post-Dispatch says Normandy Schools have not been fully accredited for the last decade, and their test scores rank the lowest in the state, with 15 percent of students proficient in English and 7 percent proficient in math in 2019.