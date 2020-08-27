First day of school for St. Charles District students

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More school districts are starting the school year Thursday morning including the city of St. Charles. Students there have the option to go to class in person five days a week…

Families in this district were given two options, students could either come back to school five days a week or do all virtual learning.

Of the nearly 4800 students in the entire district, Superident Jason Sefrit says about 65 percent are coming back to school in person, the other 35 percent or so are doing all virtual learning.

