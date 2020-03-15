First drive-up COVID-19 testing center opened at Mercy Virtual Care Center

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Mercy has opened their first drive-through COVID-19 testing center.

It’s at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 South Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield, Missouri. 

They say it’s exclusively for “patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known patient.” 

But patients must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before testing. 

They say there will be a cost to testing but at this point it’s unknown if insurance and/or the government will to cover some of all of the fees. 

