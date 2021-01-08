First fourth-generation Schnuck family member to join Schnuck Markets strategy team

ST. LOUIS – The great-grandson of the founder of Schnuck Markets, Ted Schnuck, was named the company’s Vice President Friday morning.

The company said Ted is now the Vice President of fresh leading strategy development and execution for fresh food categories including meat, seafood, bakery, produce, floral, deli and prepared foods. The company said this move also has Ted joining the company’s ten-person strategy team.

Ted is a fourth generation member of the Schnuck family. He is the first member of this generation to be appointed to the company’s strategy team.

He will directly report to the company’s Chief Merchant Ryan Cuba.

Ted has worked for Schnuck Markets, Inc. since 2015. Prior to being named the latest Vice President he worked in in-store operations as the Division Manager where he oversaw 11 stores.

Ted graduated from the University of Virginia and then earned his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.