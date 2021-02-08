First Missourian tests positive for the UK COVID variant

ST. LOUIS – A Marion County, Missouri resident has become the first person in the state to test positive for the COVID-19 UK variant.

Marion County borders the Mississippi River and is northwest of St. Louis.

The CDC said more than 600 cases of the UK variant have been reported in the U.S. and a new study shows it is spreading rapidly confirmed the CDC’s prediction that this variant could dominate COVID cases by March.

Vaccine makers are fairly confident the current vaccines are effective against this variant.

