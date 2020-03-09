First responders and the Red Cross urge area residents to use change to daylight saving time to check on smoke alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis, Fire Department is changing smoke alarm this weekend as clocks spring ahead.

American Red Cross and many local fire departments provide smoke alarms at no cost, yet 3 of 5 home fire deaths occur in residences without working smoke alarms.

Authorities recommend Missourians use the return of daylight-saving time as a reminder to change the batteries and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes. At 2 a.m. Sunday clocks spring ahead one hour.

Across Missouri, many fire departments will provide families with free smoke alarms and install them at no cost. You can also contact the American Red Cross, which will provide smoke alarms at no cost.

The Red Cross not only offers residents free smoke alarms, the alarms are installed by experts and families are trained on how to best escape their homes during a fire. Missouri residents can contact the Red Cross and request to participate in the program online at https://getasmokealarm.org/.

The St. Louis Fire Department recommended that families practice their home fire escape plan next weekend. He said every family member should know two escape routes from every room in their residence.

Across the nation, according to the United States Fire Administration, 38% of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarm was in the home.

The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

The fire marshal makes these recommendations: Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pushing the test button.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years because they lose their effectiveness over time.

Install additional smoke alarms if you don`t have a minimum of one alarm on every level of the home, inside all bedrooms, and outside bedrooms.

Families should also select a safe gathering place outside the residence in the event of a fire.