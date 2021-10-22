First responders, here’s how to get a free round on Budweiser

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser is getting ready to raise a glass to first responders.

The brewery is offering them a round of buds starting Thursday, October 28. First responders can visit ABeerOnBud.com.

Once the first responder is on the site, they must sign up for MyCooler. It is free to sign up, and then people earn points. The points will give members access to deals on free merchandise.

Once you log on, follow the instructions, and the company will cover your first round. It will come in the form of a $5 digital debit card.