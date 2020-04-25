First responders illuminate communities during ‘Friday night lights’

HIGH RIDGE, MO. – Football isn’t behind the new “Friday night lights’ in High Ridge. Instead, first responders are shining their lights and a message to the community during this challenging time.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District wanted to do something for their community to show appreciation. So tonight, they drove to a select few neighborhoods to do that.

Three community-based events had to be either shut down or modified this year, so the firefighters wanted to do something special for their community.

So, for one hour they drove through a few neighborhoods with their lights to illuminate the neighborhood with blue and red lights.

As residents are stuck inside due to the stay-at-home order, firefighters didn’t want time to go by without telling the community how much they mean to them.

The organizers have plans to do this for the next two Fridays. It’s become so popular, so many people messaging them on Facebook to drive by. So if they need to add more dates, I’m told they plan to do so.