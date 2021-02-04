Woman and two children murdered inside a south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – First responders were called to the 4100 block of South Grand at around 7:00 am Thursday to investigate a report of a shooting. They found the bodies of a woman in her 30s and two children. The girls were around seven and one years old. Chief John Hayden says the scene inside the building is, “disturbing.”

Police say that this is not a murder-suicide. They are investigating it as a homicide. The victims are described as family members. Their full relationship is not yet known. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Chief John Hayden says police are interviewing neighbors. They are asking anyone to come forward with information in this case. They need help to identify a suspect.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Correction: An initial headline in this report stated that the shooting happened near Carondelet Park. The shooting happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood.