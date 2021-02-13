First responders see rise in carbon monoxide calls as temperatures dip even lower

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Holt family is all smiles now but that wasn’t the case when their furnace began to fail.

The St. Charles County family called the owner of Hoock’s Heating and Cooling. Russ Hoock feared the problem was a cracked heater exchange and responded immediately.

Hoock found multiple cracks and a carbon monoxide leak.

“I had to tell them that they needed to go to a hotel room or find a place warm to stay for the night,” Hoock said.

The youngest member of the Holt family is just 5 months old. Infants are more susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Holts are grateful Hoock responded immediately even though the family suggested he come out the next day.

“We’re very blessed and lucky he came over when he did to find out that we were having carbon monoxide leaked into the house,” the homeowner, Brandon Holt said.

His house did not have a carbon monoxide detector on the main floor.

Holt has since added carbon monoxide detectors and Hoock replaced the furnace.

“It’s not like smoke or flames where you’re going to see it,” Eureka Fire Protection District division chief Scott Barthelmass said. “It can creep up and get you.”

Barthelmass said his department has responded to several calls for carbon monoxide leaks this winter. He said the most common source has been problems with heating units.

He encourages everyone to have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and to make sure their heating source is working properly.

“I think it’s going to worse over the weekend because it’s going to get really cold,” Barthelmass said.

For more information about carbon monoxide poisoning visit. https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm

