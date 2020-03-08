First responders urge public to check smoke detectors ahead of Daylight Savings Time

FLORISSANT, MO – Sunday at 2 a.m. we spring forward for daylight saving time.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District is urging everyone to use this as a reminder to make sure the smoke alarms in your homes are in tip-top shape.

For about $5, a small device or fresh batteries for one could save your life or save your home.



That’s why fire officials always use the time change to go along with changing the smoke detectors in your home. Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Russell Kleffner says it’s pretty simple to do. He also says you should completely change the smoke detector out once it is ten years old.

If you’re renting or living in apartments, how do you know how old the smoke detector is? There is a manufacturing date on the back of most detectors to help you out with that. According to a report from the National Fire Protection Association, almost 40 percent of home fire deaths happened after fires in homes with no smoke alarms and 17 percent from alarms not working properly.



Kleffner says if you are wheelchair-bound or elderly, for whatever reason you are not able to check your alarms on your own, you can always call your local fire department for a hand.