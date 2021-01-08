First responders’ vaccinations could be pushed back to the end of February in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Area first responders are among the next group to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccinations continue to be given to healthcare workers and those in long term care facilities.

But it’s taking longer than expected for the first group to get their shots causing officials to say police, fire and EMS workers may have to wait until the end of February for their vaccine.

“How many doses come into this area is determined by the state. So we don’t have a whole lot of say in what we get,” St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management Director Michelle Ryan said.

“I think it’s been really tough for all the public safety employees. The police officers, they’re engaged with community members from all different walks of life. It’s similar to what happened early on in the pandemic with PPE,” St. Louis City Department of Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said

Police departments said they have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in the past several months and an increase in COVID exposure.