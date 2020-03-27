First round of storms brings hail, then cooler and drier through the afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning thunderstorms will die off leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. There will plenty of dry time from late morning into the afternoon before a few new storms start to fire up late this afternoon into this evening.
The high temperatures today will range from the 60s north to the 70s south. Additional strong storms and heavy rain are expected Friday night especially north of I-70. Saturday will bring one last round of storms, some strong as a cold front swing through the region.
The severe reports have all been from hail with numerous reports of dime to quarter sized hail in towns along I-70 from Warren into St. Charles County.