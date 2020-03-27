First round of storms brings hail, then cooler and drier through the afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning thunderstorms will die off leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. There will plenty of dry time from late morning into the afternoon before a few new storms start to fire up late this afternoon into this evening.

The high temperatures today will range from the 60s north to the 70s south. Additional strong storms and heavy rain are expected Friday night especially north of I-70. Saturday will bring one last round of storms, some strong as a cold front swing through the region.

The severe reports have all been from hail with numerous reports of dime to quarter sized hail in towns along I-70 from Warren into St. Charles County.

3/27 Highland Illinois, 3:57am

Hail in Edwardsville Illinois

The storm got us double time tonight in the New Town Neighborhood! We had two rounds of this quarter size hale about 5 minutes a part!

Severe storm heading toward Warrenton, MO with large hail. @fox2now #stlwx Lots of hail in the storm heading into Warren County. Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 245AM as the storm heads toward Warrenton, MO. pic.twitter.com/rSjjU2L0w6 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) March 27, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including O'Fallon MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Peters MO until 3:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/24gtwDiyxR — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 27, 2020