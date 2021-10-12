First set of coins from American Women Quarters Program to enter circulation in 2022

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint is sharing the official designs for the first five coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint will issue five quarters each year commemorating the accomplishments of American women in a variety of fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

The 2022 coins recognize the achievements of Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller, Dr. Sally Ride, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.

The American Women Quarters Program was authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. The Secretary of the Treasury selected the final designs for each coin.

You can learn more about each of the women selected, as well as coins’ designers and sculptors below.

Maya Angelou—celebrated writer, performer, social activist

Designer: Emily Damstra, AIP Designer

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist

The design depicts Maya Angelou with her arms uplifted. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MAYA ANGELOU,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

Designer: Emily Damstra, AIP Designer Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist The design depicts Maya Angelou with her arms uplifted. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MAYA ANGELOU,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” Dr. Sally Ride—physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman to soar into space

Designer: Elana Hagler, AIP Designer

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

This design depicts Dr. Ride next to a window on the space shuttle, inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.” The inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is intentionally positioned over the Earth next to America, indicating that out of all women in the United States, Dr. Ride was the first into space. The additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “DR. SALLY RIDE.”

Designer: Elana Hagler, AIP Designer Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist This design depicts Dr. Ride next to a window on the space shuttle, inspired by her quote, “But when I wasn’t working, I was usually at a window looking down at Earth.” The inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is intentionally positioned over the Earth next to America, indicating that out of all women in the United States, Dr. Ride was the first into space. The additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “DR. SALLY RIDE.” Wilma Mankiller—first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and an activist for Native American and women’s rights

Designer: Ben Sowards, AIP Designer

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist

This design depicts Wilma Mankiller with a resolute gaze to the future. The wind is at her back, and she is wrapped in a traditional shawl. To her left is the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “WILMA MANKILLER,” “PRINCIPAL CHIEF,” and “CHEROKEE NATION,” which is written in the Cherokee syllabary.

Designer: Ben Sowards, AIP Designer Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill, Medallic Artist This design depicts Wilma Mankiller with a resolute gaze to the future. The wind is at her back, and she is wrapped in a traditional shawl. To her left is the seven-pointed star of the Cherokee Nation. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “WILMA MANKILLER,” “PRINCIPAL CHIEF,” and “CHEROKEE NATION,” which is written in the Cherokee syllabary. Nina Otero-Warren—a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Designer: Chris Costello, AIP Designer

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist

The design features an image of Nina Otero-Warren on the left, flanked by three individual Yucca flowers—New Mexico’s state flower. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLUIBUS UNUM,” “NINA OTERO-WARREN,” and “VOTO PARA LA MUJER,” the Spanish counterpart for the suffragist slogan “Votes for Women.”

Designer: Chris Costello, AIP Designer Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell, Medallic Artist The design features an image of Nina Otero-Warren on the left, flanked by three individual Yucca flowers—New Mexico’s state flower. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLUIBUS UNUM,” “NINA OTERO-WARREN,” and “VOTO PARA LA MUJER,” the Spanish counterpart for the suffragist slogan “Votes for Women.” Anna May Wong—first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, who left a legacy for women in the film industry

Designer: Emily Damstra, AIP Designer

Sculptor: John P. McGraw, Medallic Artist

This design features a close-up image of Anna May Wong with her head resting on her hand, surrounded by the bright lights of a marquee sign. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “ANNA MAY WONG.”