First Student bus driver struck by stray bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A bus driver on her way to work was struck by a bullet while driving but made it to the First Student parking lot.

St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting at Union 70 Center Parkway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, the woman was conscious and breathing. It appeared as if she had been shot in her face.

First Student said their driver is in the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, it was another shooting, which appears to be from a stray bullet just off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis, an area where gun violence has been an issue.