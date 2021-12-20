First toasted ravioli eatery to open at City Foundry STL in 2022

ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli is a favorite among St. Louisians and now it is getting its very own eatery at City Foundry STL.

STL Toasted announced on Facebook that it will have a home in the Midtown building in 2022.

The eatery has been doing serving up the toasted ravs at pop-up locations around town.

STL Toasted will serve flavors like the classic Italian beef as well as three cheese, loaded potato, buffalo chicken, and Southwestern quinoa.

There will also be some sweet options for dessert like apple pie, lemon blackberry, and gooey butter cake.

The idea for the business didn’t come until after a life-altering car accident in 2020. The crash left Matthew Fuller unable to work for a year. Fuller and his wife remembered talking about creating artisan toasted ravioli back in 2014 and thus STL Toasted was born.

You can follow STL Toasted on Facebook to learn more about their pop-up locations and when they will open up at City Foundry STL.

You can also check out all the eateries at City Foundry by checking out its website.