Fish fry Fridays still happening but under a banner of caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The coronavirus is interrupting the Catholic tradition of fish fry Fridays during the Lenten season.

Just before midday Friday, the fish fry at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church on N. Grand got the green light. Parishioners stopped in and sat down for a stay while others were ordering for pickup.

"Like everywhere, people are kind of taking it as it goes. So we wondered about it, whether or not we should continue the fry," said Carol Henderson-Powell, fish fry committee chair. "So we thought we would host it and we would see what was happening. And as you can see, folks still come out."

On the third and fifth week of Lent, the Rock Church does a soul food fish fry.

"Earlier around 11 or 12, I thought we wouldn’t see as many. But right now, there’s a good few sitting down, so I’m happy about that," said Fr. Steve Benden, pastor at St. Alphonsus.