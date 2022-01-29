Fit Body Boot Camp hosts fundraiser benefitting American Red Cross

BALLWIN, Mo. – Blood supplies have been low nationwide, and the American Red Cross is asking individuals to consider donating blood.

It is National Blood Donor Month and Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser to encourage people to donate.

Fit Body Boot Camp is offering pay-what-you-want classes benefiting the American Red Cross. There are classes at 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. in Honor of National Blood Donor Month.

You can reserve your spot by texting your full name and email to (636) 251-3772. The nation is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said they’re seeing a 10 percent drop in donations across the country because of the pandemic.

Among many things, the Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. In recent weeks, blood centers across the country have reported less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types.

If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.

If you would like to donate blood, you can contact the American Red Cross to find a local blood collection site by calling 1-800-733-2767.