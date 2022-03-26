BALLWIN, Mo. – In an effort to help the unhoused in St. Louis City, and St. Louis county, Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to help the St. Patrick Center.

Every month, Fit Body Body Boot camp tries to help a different charity – whether it’s a local charity or somebody who’s desperately in need of support.

Back in January they helped raise money for the Red Cross.

They offered half-hour a fitness classes, and that’s what they’re doing Saturday as well to benefit the St. Patrick Center. The non-profit organization was established in 1983 to combat homelessness in the St. Louis area. It provides opportunities for self-sufficiency and dignity to the unhoused or those at risk of homelessness.

Fit Body Boot Camp is offering “pay what you can” classes taking place all morning long until 9:15 a.m. They’re asking you to bring food pantry items or cash donations. According to the center, your donations help provide food items, like canned meats, pasta, cereal, fruit cups and apple sauce. To reserve your spot in class, text “St. Patrick Center” to (636) 251-3772.

The St. Patrick Center provides services and help to 3,700 individuals and families annually in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.