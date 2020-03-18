Five juveniles in custody after carjacking sparks police chase from Spanish Lake to Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Five juveniles were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a car in Dellwood, Missouri and then leading police on a chase into Illinois.

St. Louis County officers first responded to reports of an armed carjacking in Dellwood. They spotted the vehicle in Spanish Lake and followed it as it sped into Illinois where they confirmed it was the stolen car.

When officers tried to stop the stolen car, it almost hit a deputy along Horseshoe Lake Road police said. At one point the driver headed the wrong way down Highway 111.

Illinois State Police were eventually able to put down spike strips and stop the vehicle. All five occupants were arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

