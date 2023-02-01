MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The fallout from Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis continues. More action is being called for as the Nichols family prepares for his funeral today. Three weeks ago, he died after several Memphis police officers beat him up after pulling him over for speeding.

On bodycam video, five officers can be seen restraining, tasing, and pepper-spraying Nichols, who died three days later. These five individuals have been charged with second-degree murder.

Last night at Memphis’ historic Mason Temple, Nichols’ family and human rights icon Reverend Al Sharpton requested greater openness and accountability from Memphis Police. At today’s service, Reverend Al Sharpton will offer the eulogy.

Nichols’ funeral will also be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement in response to Nichols’ death, saying, “They were disgusted by Nichols’ death at the hands of bad police officers.”

They also chastised legislators, claiming that new changes have produced employment issues and that “Many departments in this state have had to lower their hiring standards since those laws were passed just to get enough officers on the street. No one wants to be a cop in a state that treats police like villains.”