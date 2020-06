ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Five people died in several shootings over the weekend in St. Louis City.

Someone shot and killed a 35-year-old man around 4:00 pm Sunday. That was at Newstead and St. Louis Avenue. Witnesses told police that the shooter rode away on a bicycle.

Earlier Sunday, a 16-year-old girl died in a shooting on Morganford avenue in south St. Louis.

A 39-year-old man was killed on Minnesota Avenue.

Police found two men shot to death inside a vehicle on Maple Avenue in north St. Louis.