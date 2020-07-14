Five people test positive for COVID-19 after attending Western Missouri house party with hundreds in attendance

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Large gatherings remain an issue. While social distancing guidelines are still in place, a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County have been linked to an Independence Day celebration, according to health officials.

“A lot of people showed up and we didn’t really think twice about the whole virus, it won’t happen to us, you know? I believe around at least 300, but could be closer to 400,” Cole Wood said.

Wood recorded the party held at a home in Harrisonville and helped plan it. He says they were undeterred by the coronavirus.

Only a week later, the Cass County Health Department is now linking five cases of the virus to this event. A party without a specified guest list, leaving the estimated amount of people exposed is unknown.

“I had two to three friends at the same time come up to me like, hey, I’m sick, I said, I am too, that’s weird. We started putting two and two together and was like, this could be bad,” Wood said.

Wood says he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing several symptoms and is now quarantining.

Anyone who was at the party is being asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms appear, individuals are asked to call their primary care provider or the Cass County Health Department at 816-673-4618.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover. As of Saturday, Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has 27,133 confirmed cases in Missouri and 1,069 deaths. Cass County has had 205 confirmed cases and eight deaths reported.