Five security tips to keep your information safe in 2021

ST. LOUIS– We are relying on our computers more and more these days and keeping your information safe is paramount. Scott Schaffer, Chief Security Information Office for Blade Technology, says there are a few keys to protect your information.
Get a password manager:
- There are free options like LastPass, OnePass, RoboForm, KeePass, etc.
- Have one password for each website. A password manager is the only way to manage that many passwords
Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) and choose two:
- Something you have- like a flash drive
- Something you know- like a password
- Something you are- facial recognition, fingerprint, retina scan
Update your router:
- Change the administrator password has been changed from the default
- Make sure firmware is up-to-date
Backup, backup, backup:
- Backup your data as often as possible
- It’s your only protection against attacks ransomware
Clean up your social media accounts:
- Remove all personal information such as phone numbers, home address, mother’s name, etc.
- Be careful not to mention if you will be out of town or for sharing pictures with identifiers in it