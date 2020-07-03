Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,022 deaths/ 22,283 cases IL: 6,951 deaths/ 144,013 cases.

FL Sheriff: I’ll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

News

by: The Associated Press and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says he will deputize every gun owner in his county to put down violent protests his deputies can’t handle alone.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels gave no indication in a three-minute video released Wednesday that any demonstrations are planned in his suburban Jacksonville county.

Still, he said if anyone starts “tearing up Clay County,” he would deputize gun owners if needed.

“Tearing up Clay County, that’s not going to be acceptable. And if we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I will exercise the power and authority as the sheriff and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose.”

Daniels said his office has a “great relationship” with the community.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News