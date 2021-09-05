Flags of Valor display pays tribute to 9-11 heroes

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of American flags will soon be visible to Forest Park visitors in St. Louis. The display is called Flags of Valor. America’s Heartland Remembers is the nonprofit behind the display. Organizers call it a tribute to honor the heroes and victims of 9-11.

This year’s display will also honor the memory of all service members who have been lost in the war on terror following the September 11th attacks. The first flags of valor display took place on the 10-year anniversary of 9-11. The display returns every 5 years.

The display will also include photos of victims and dog tags. Organizers try to connect each flag with the family of each victim once the display is over.

Visitors can walk through the display which is scheduled to be on Art Hill in Forest Park through September 12th.

More than 7,500 American flags will be on display. For more information visit www.flagsofvalorstl.com.