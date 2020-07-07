Flags ordered to half-staff in Jefferson County to honor fallen firefighter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff across Jefferson County July 8 to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Desoto Rural Fire Protection District Lt. Ronald W. Wehlage, Jr. died on June 30 following a medical emergency. The 40-year-old’s death came two days after he was one of several firefighters who responded to a fire.

An apparatus procession will be held tonight during Wehlage’s visitation in De Soto. First response agencies will line the procession route. Wehlage’s funeral will be tomorrow.

Lt. Wehlage joined the DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District as a volunteer firefighter in April 2003 and became a full-time firefighter with the district in February 2004. He was also the fire marshal.