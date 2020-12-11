Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Moline Acres Police Sergeant killed in line of duty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 14 in honor of Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner Jr.

Sgt. Turner died in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

“Police officers know that each time they put on their uniform, they are taking on risks to protect others. For more than 22 years, Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. willingly accepted these risks to make his community safer and stronger,” Governor Parson said.

The order is for flags at government buildings.