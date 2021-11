ST. LOUIS – An apartment building is on fire on the 5800 block of Selber Court in north St. Louis. It is going on at the Hillvale apartments.

Firefighters can be seen on the roof trying to knock out the flames. There is also smoke pouring out of the roof.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX is over the scene. Authorities appeared to be walking with at least one resident who made it out of the burning building.

The Red Cross is helping 3 residents.