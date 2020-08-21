Flance Early Learning Center distributes fresh food for families in need

ST. LOUIS – A pre-school in north St. Louis is hosting a weekly giveaway for families in need.

The Flance Early Learning Center located at 1908 O’Fallon St., Carr Square, St. Louis, is giving away food every Friday at 11:30 a.m. to those in need. The boxes are estimated to have 20 pounds of fresh produce.

Contactless pickup, where the box is placed in the trunk of the pickup car, is available, and Flance is also located near a bus stop for those who use public transportation.

The daycare plans on distributing food through December 2020.

